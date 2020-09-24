Public consultation on updated proposals to build hundreds more homes by Shredded Wheat Factory

A public consultation on an updated proposal for development of the South Side of the Shredded Wheat Factory site in WGC is now open.

Metropolitan Thames Valley is after feedback on its plans to increase the number of homes to be built from 435 to 747.

The site is being built in three phases. Phase 1 is currently under way, having started in January, and will see two housing blocks accommodating 208 homes – 75 per cent of which will be affordable housing and 25 per cent will be available for shared ownership.

Phase 2 will see one block up to 10 storeys tall and another up to seven storeys tall being built, creating 310 homes.

Phase 3, which requires further approval of detailed plans, is aimed to be completed by 2030 and will see a maximum of 437 homes built in two blocks which will have varying heights between two and 11 storeys.

To give feedback visit www.wgc-southside-mtvh.co.uk/.