Construction begins on first crematorium in Welwyn Hatfield

The Deputy Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon and the council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury both attended the ground-breaking ceremony for Oak Hill Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium. - Credit: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council

The first new crematorium in the borough is now under construction.

The Deputy Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield, Cllr Barbara Fitzsimon and the council leader Cllr Tony Kingsbury both attended the ground-breaking ceremony for Oak Hill Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council has recognised it requires updates to its cremation services in order to tackle the escalated waiting times and distances needed to travel to existing local crematoriums.

The new construction will offer a new larger chapel for burial and cremation funeral service, and merges the facilities required for both services. The chapel will also accommodate space for remembrance services throughout the year.

The current buildings in the entry way of the cemetery will also be substituted with new landscaping and space for burials.

The new construction will offer a new larger chapel, for burial and cremation funeral service, and merges the facilities required for both services. - Credit: Matthew Power Photography

The bereavement services team will be placed in the new complex with reception so that staff can have easier access and better facilities for visitors.

Cllr Kingsbury said: “From the outset, the intention for the new bereavement complex was to avoid the one size fits all approach that characterises many new crematorium developments. The character of the place needs to be reflected in a design that sits comfortably in its context and respects the dignity of the occasion."

"The new building will sit below the tree line when first viewed, minimising its impact on the openness of the Green Belt.

"When visitors enter the site and reach the top of the ridge, rather than finding themselves amongst a group of buildings as they currently do, they will be in an open area, landscaped with new planting and trees. This newly revealed vista provides long views across the cemetery and the valley beyond.”

The cemetery maintains that it is important for their visitors to still be able to visit existing gravestones, even during the hours of operation.

This new facility at Oak Hill Lawn Cemetery and Crematorium will be open by spring 2023.