Conservative Grant Shapps holds Welwyn Hatfield seat despite Labour election challenge

PUBLISHED: 05:08 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 05:46 13 December 2019

Welwyn Hatfield Conservative candidate Grant Shapps. Picture: Supplied by Grant Shapps' office,

Welwyn Hatfield has voted for Conservative Grant Shapps in the 2019 General Election, with Labour coming second.

Mr Shapps - who is the current Transport Secretary - saw off competition from Labour's Rosie Newbigging, Oliver Sayers for the Green Party and Paul Zukowskyj, for the Liberal Democrats.

He has been Welwyn Hatfield's MP since 2005 when he took the seat from Labour's Melanie Johnson.

Speaking after his victory, he told the WHT: "I am delighted and honoured to represent Welwyn Hatfield. "It's fantastic the country can move on from Brexit. I think we will be passing Brexit bills."

Ms Newbigging said she "will be watching" Grant Shapps and the Conservative government" in the wake of this result, while Mr Zukowskyj - who is a borough and county councillor - was already looking ahead to the local elections in six months' time.

The full breakdown of the Welwyn Hatfield General Election 2019 results are available below:

Rosie Newbigging, Labour - 16,349

Oliver Sayers, Green Party - 1,618

Grant Shapps, Conservative - 27,394

Paul Zukowskyj, Liberal Democrat - 6,602

Turnout: 69.8 per cent

In the 2017 General Election the results were as follows:

Anawar Miah, Labour - 19,005

Christianne Sayers, Green Party - 835

Grant Shapps, Conservative - 26,374

Nigel Quinton, Liberal Democrat - 3,836

Dean Milliken, UKIP - 1,441

Melvyn Jones, Independent - 178

Turnout: 71 per cent

More reaction to follow.

