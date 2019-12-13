Conservative Grant Shapps holds Welwyn Hatfield seat despite Labour election challenge
PUBLISHED: 05:08 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 05:46 13 December 2019
Welwyn Hatfield has voted for Conservative Grant Shapps in the 2019 General Election, with Labour coming second.
Mr Shapps - who is the current Transport Secretary - saw off competition from Labour's Rosie Newbigging, Oliver Sayers for the Green Party and Paul Zukowskyj, for the Liberal Democrats.
He has been Welwyn Hatfield's MP since 2005 when he took the seat from Labour's Melanie Johnson.
Speaking after his victory, he told the WHT: "I am delighted and honoured to represent Welwyn Hatfield. "It's fantastic the country can move on from Brexit. I think we will be passing Brexit bills."
Ms Newbigging said she "will be watching" Grant Shapps and the Conservative government" in the wake of this result, while Mr Zukowskyj - who is a borough and county councillor - was already looking ahead to the local elections in six months' time.
The full breakdown of the Welwyn Hatfield General Election 2019 results are available below:
Rosie Newbigging, Labour - 16,349
Oliver Sayers, Green Party - 1,618
Grant Shapps, Conservative - 27,394
Paul Zukowskyj, Liberal Democrat - 6,602
Turnout: 69.8 per cent
In the 2017 General Election the results were as follows:
Anawar Miah, Labour - 19,005
Christianne Sayers, Green Party - 835
Grant Shapps, Conservative - 26,374
Nigel Quinton, Liberal Democrat - 3,836
Dean Milliken, UKIP - 1,441
Melvyn Jones, Independent - 178
Turnout: 71 per cent
More reaction to follow.