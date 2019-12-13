Conservative Oliver Dowden holds Hertsmere seat in the 2019 General Election
PUBLISHED: 02:50 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 02:50 13 December 2019
Conservative Oliver Dowden easily held Hertsmere at the 2019 General Election - with a lead of over 20,000.
Mr Dowden - who is also a member of the current cabinet as Paymaster General - comfortably saw off the challenge from Stephen Barrett from the Liberal Democrats, John Humphries from the Green Party and Labour's Holly Kal-Weiss.
Hertsmere is a safe Conservative seat, which has only had three MPs since it was formed in 1983.
It was served by James Clappison until 2015 when Oliver Dowden took over the seat.
The full breakdown of results are available below:
Stephen Barrett, Liberal Democrats - 6,551
Oliver Dowden, Conservative - 32,651
John Humphries, Green - 1,653
Holly Kal-Weiss, Labour - 11,338
Turnout: (Not in)
In the 2017 General Election the results were as follows:
Oliver Dowden, Conservative - 31,928
Fiona Smith, Labour - 14,977
Joe Jordan, Liberal Democrats - 2,794
David Hoy, UKIP - 1,564
Sophie Summerhayes, Green - 990
Turnout: 71.2 per cent
