Conservative Oliver Dowden holds Hertsmere seat in the 2019 General Election

Oliver Dowden is the MP for Hertsmere after the 2019 General Election. Picture: Supplied Archant

Conservative Oliver Dowden easily held Hertsmere at the 2019 General Election - with a lead of over 20,000.

Hertsmere General Election candidates standing are Stephen Barrett, Liberal Democrat, Oliver Dowden, Conservative, John Humphries, Green and Holly Kal-Weiss, Labour. Picture: Supplied by the candidates/ Green Party website. Hertsmere General Election candidates standing are Stephen Barrett, Liberal Democrat, Oliver Dowden, Conservative, John Humphries, Green and Holly Kal-Weiss, Labour. Picture: Supplied by the candidates/ Green Party website.

Mr Dowden - who is also a member of the current cabinet as Paymaster General - comfortably saw off the challenge from Stephen Barrett from the Liberal Democrats, John Humphries from the Green Party and Labour's Holly Kal-Weiss.

Hertsmere is a safe Conservative seat, which has only had three MPs since it was formed in 1983.

It was served by James Clappison until 2015 when Oliver Dowden took over the seat.

The full breakdown of results are available below:

Stephen Barrett, Liberal Democrats - 6,551

Oliver Dowden, Conservative - 32,651

John Humphries, Green - 1,653

Holly Kal-Weiss, Labour - 11,338

Turnout: (Not in)

In the 2017 General Election the results were as follows:

Oliver Dowden, Conservative - 31,928

Fiona Smith, Labour - 14,977

Joe Jordan, Liberal Democrats - 2,794

David Hoy, UKIP - 1,564

Sophie Summerhayes, Green - 990

Turnout: 71.2 per cent

