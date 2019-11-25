Conservative candidate for Hertsmere Oliver Dowden on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Oliver Dowden campaigning in Potters Bar.

Oliver Dowden, the Conservative parliamentary candidate for Hertsmere, has explained why you should vote for him in the 2019 General Election.

Oliver Dowden.

"Hertsmere is my home patch. I grew up around Radlett. My dad worked in a wire factory in Watford, and my mum still works at Boots in London Colney

I went to Parmiter's School and won a place to study law at Cambridge. I live locally with my wife and two children. My experiences have taught me the value of hard work and I believe in providing for your family and serving your community and country.

We are fortunate to have the best of both worlds here in Potters Bar - beautiful countryside, a strong sense of community, but relatively easy access to London.

As your MP for the past four years, I have sought to preserve and enhance this. I have used my skills and experiences to give you a strong voice nationally and stand up for your interests.

I have got Oyster extended to the town, helped secure the future of Potters Bar Community Hospital and worked with Dame Alice Owen's and Mount Grace to successfully deliver funding for new school facilities.

But there's still more to do.

Potters Bar commuters need a better deal from Oyster. Our local NHS needs its fair share from the £33.9bn the Government has promised, similarly our schools need their fair share of the £14bn we have promised.

I know burglary remains a concern. I've worked with our local police on tackling crime, and we're investing in an extra 20,000 police officers to keep our homes safe.

On Brexit, I voted Remain, but we must respect and deliver on the democratic outcome of the referendum. I'm backing the Prime Minister's deal so we get Brexit done and move on, and the Government can focus on the things that matter to you and your family.

I hope I can count on your support. It would be an honour to be re-elected and have the privilege to serve you again as your MP".

If you want to apply to vote in this election please go to: gov.uk/register-to-vote by 11.59pm on November 26.