Hatfield dog owner delighted with Crufts Young Kennel Club final showing

A dog owner from Hatfield was delighted to appear in the Young Kennel Club Stakes final at Crufts earlier this month.

Connor Bartlett and his bearded collie Cora took on six other dogs and their handlers, with Nancy, a six-year-old English Springer Spaniel, and her owner, 21-year-old Georgia Brown winning the final.

The 20-year-old was the representative of the pastoral category after winning the semi-final.

“I’m super proud to have been in the final,” he said.

“I’ve been runner up twice, with Cora’s mum, Callie, so I have four more tries to try and win the final as you can’t be older than 24.

“It’s a dream of mine to win the final, but to be in the final itself is a big achievement for me.”

Connor was full of praise for Cora too, adding: “She’s really well behaved and she loves it. We just love doing it together.

“Some dogs just get it and are quite easily trained, but other are more difficult. Cora has always been so well behaved and just got it from a really young age.”