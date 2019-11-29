Councillor calls condom found in Welwyn Garden City 'disgusting'

Condom found in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Lucy Musk. Archant

A condom has been found draped over a bin in Welwyn Garden City, according to a councillor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Lucy Musk reported the item, which has since been cleared, near Campus West.

"How hard was it to actually put it in the bin?" Cllr Musk said.

You may also want to watch:

"It's not the first time this has been reported and I know through speaking with other residents that they also find it disgusting."

She also pointed out that kids were running around near the bin.

"I feel for our street scene teams who have to clear this up," she added.

"Welwyn Garden City town centre seems to be getting worse with litter of all sorts."