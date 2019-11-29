Advanced search

Councillor calls condom found in Welwyn Garden City 'disgusting'

PUBLISHED: 09:53 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 09:53 29 November 2019

Condom found in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Lucy Musk.

Condom found in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Lucy Musk.

Archant

A condom has been found draped over a bin in Welwyn Garden City, according to a councillor.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Lucy Musk reported the item, which has since been cleared, near Campus West.

"How hard was it to actually put it in the bin?" Cllr Musk said.

You may also want to watch:

"It's not the first time this has been reported and I know through speaking with other residents that they also find it disgusting."

She also pointed out that kids were running around near the bin.

"I feel for our street scene teams who have to clear this up," she added.

"Welwyn Garden City town centre seems to be getting worse with litter of all sorts."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of ‘toxic working conditions’

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

M25 Potters Bar crash: Person in serious condition taken to hospital by air ambulance

The Herts Air Ambulance landed on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Chris Mackriell.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hatfield property seized by council due to tenancy fraud

The court gave an order allowing Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to seize back a property being illegally sublet in Hatfield. Picture: Archant

Pay As You Go pulls into Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Welham Green stations

GTR staff launched the extension of pay as you go with contactless to Hatfield station. Picture: Peter Alvey/Govia Thameslink Railway

Welwyn Garden City paramedic one of three ambulance staff deaths amid claims of ‘toxic working conditions’

There have been three deaths at East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust this month. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Herts police officer sacked after recording sex act video at Stevenage Police Station

Hertfordshire police officer Jack Smith has been sacked after he filmed himself performing a sex act at Stevenage Police Station and sent it to a teenager who he believed was 17. Picture: Martin Dunne

M25 Potters Bar crash: Person in serious condition taken to hospital by air ambulance

The Herts Air Ambulance landed on the M25 near Potters Bar. Picture: Chris Mackriell.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Van driver in critical but stable condition after serious M25 crash near Potters Bar

M25 crash: The van driver was flown by the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to the Royal London Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. Picture: Chris Mackriell

Councillor calls condom found in Welwyn Garden City ‘disgusting’

Condom found in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Lucy Musk.

Fly-tipping down by 12.8 per cent in Welwyn Hatfield

Fly-tipping at the Common in Hatfield this month. Picture: WHBC.

Signalling fault between Potters Bar and Hatfield causes train delays

A fault with the signalling system between Potters Bar and Hatfield is causing delays to trains heading towards Welwyn Garden City this morning. Picture: Great Northern

East and North Herts NHS Trust: 78 per cent of staff say they work overtime because of short staffing

Nearly 80 per cent of staff at the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust have reported that they work overtime due to short staffing. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists