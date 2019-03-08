Chamber orchestra to hold concert in Welwyn in aid of church funds

A free concert is being held in Welwyn featuring music from Mozart, Handel, Vivaldi and more.

The Camerata Chamber Orchestra’s Mozart concerto season continues at St Mary’s Church at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 23.

As well as Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto, the concert includes Elgar’s Serenade for Strings.

The soloist is Alison Eales, a graduate of the Royal College of Music and director of Music at Kingshott School in Hitchin.

The programme will also feature a symphony by Bach’s son, Carl Philipp Emanuel, the Overture nand air from Handel’s Oh Sing unto the Lord a New Song, and a concerto by Vivaldi for violin, flute, oboe and bassoon.

The orchestra, which is directed by Philippa Burch, was formed more than 40 years ago, and gives concerts throughout Herts for local charities.

A retiring collection will be taken in aid of church funds.