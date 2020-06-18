Advanced search

Concern over social distancing and ‘people urinating in the river’ at Stanborough Park

PUBLISHED: 17:28 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:28 18 June 2020

Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: Lucy Claire Cann

The warm weather over the weekend attracted lots of people to Welwyn Garden City’s Stanborough Park but there are concerns that social distancing is not taking place.

A sign at Stanborough Park encouraging social distancing. Picture: WHBCA sign at Stanborough Park encouraging social distancing. Picture: WHBC

A picture from Stanborough Park shows dozens of people in a relatively close space to each other.

Lucy Claire Cann who visited the park on Sunday said she was in “total shock at the scenes” she witnessed, which included “disregard of social distancing and people urinating in the river”.

A spokesperson for the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council and GLL said: “We welcome visitors to Stanborough Park and ask them to enjoy their visit responsibly and in accordance with the government’s guidance on social distancing.

“We are employing extra signage and regular social media posts to drive home the message and are in regular contact with the police, to whom concerns can be reported via herts.police.uk/report.

“As we’ve all seen, beauty spots across the country are proving popular attractions this summer – so if you can avoid busy times, please do so, or consider other less congested places for your exercise and recreation at the current time.”

A spokeswoman for Herts Police said: “We are not able to enforce social distancing, as that is government guidance not regulations. People need to take individual responsibility for following the guidance.

“When officers are out on patrol, they will engage with members of the public who are not perceived to be following the Government regulations, ask questions to establish individual circumstances, and will then explain the regulations and encourage those breaking the rules to go home. We will only enforce as a last resort.”

