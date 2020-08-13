Concern for welfare calls police to Hatfield shopping centre

A report of concern for welfare has called Welwyn Hatfield police to the area of The Galleria in Hatfield, where they remain.

Police were called by the Mental Health Services, who were concerned for a young person that had threatened significant harm to herself.

The female has now been located in the vicinity of The Galleria and will be taken for further assistance with her mental health.