Advanced search

Concern for welfare calls police to Hatfield shopping centre

PUBLISHED: 17:27 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:23 13 August 2020

The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Archant

A report of concern for welfare has called Welwyn Hatfield police to the area of The Galleria in Hatfield, where they remain.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called by the Mental Health Services, who were concerned for a young person that had threatened significant harm to herself.

The female has now been located in the vicinity of The Galleria and will be taken for further assistance with her mental health.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Out of control dog bites teenager in Welwyn Garden City causing ‘deep wounds’

A teenager was bitten by a dog in Welwyn Garden City last week. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Toast to Welwyn Garden City with new centenary themed gin

The Garden City Gin bottle, which commemorates Welwyn Garden City's 100th year. Picture: Supplied

Wheelchair user from Welwyn Garden City vents anger at council over lack of repairs

Ken Hurrell outside his Welwyn Garden City home a few years ago. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hertfordshire headteacher offers advice to parents for A-Level and GCSE results day

Headteacher Lara Péchard has offered advice to Hertfordshire parents for A-Level and GCSE results day. Picture: Sublime PR

Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands opens booking system for visitors

Splashlands arrives at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Out of control dog bites teenager in Welwyn Garden City causing ‘deep wounds’

A teenager was bitten by a dog in Welwyn Garden City last week. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Toast to Welwyn Garden City with new centenary themed gin

The Garden City Gin bottle, which commemorates Welwyn Garden City's 100th year. Picture: Supplied

Wheelchair user from Welwyn Garden City vents anger at council over lack of repairs

Ken Hurrell outside his Welwyn Garden City home a few years ago. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Concern for welfare calls police to Hatfield shopping centre

The Galleria in Hatfield. Picture: Charlotte Mclaughlin

Respiratory nurses from Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to showcase virtual COVID-19 clinic at national conference

The respiratory clinical nurse specialist team, based at Lister Hospital in Stevenage. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Van ‘scratch’ in Woolmer Green prompts appeal

Police are appealing after an incident in Woolmer Green. Picture: Nick Gill

CCTV image released after criminal damage to pub in Welwyn Garden City

This man may be able to help police with their enquiries following damage to a pub in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Goals galore as Welwyn Garden City get first victory of pre-season

Callum Stead scored twice for Welwyn Garden City in their pre-season win over London Tigers. Picture: KARYN HADDON