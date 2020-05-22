Advanced search

Concern for welfare calls police to Hatfield shopping area

PUBLISHED: 12:48 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 22 May 2020

Police were called to Hazel Grove in Hatfield near Hilltop shopping area. Picture: Google Street View.

Police were called to Hazel Grove in Hatfield near Hilltop shopping area. Picture: Google Street View.

Police were called to Hatfield this morning after a concern for welfare report.

At 9.26am this morning, police attended Hazel Grove near Hilltop shops after worries were raised for a woman in the area.

Officers remain at the scene.

Welwyn Garden City motorcycle arson causes thousands of pounds worth of damage

The underpass between John Lewis and Waitrose in Welwyn Garden City has been damaged after a motorcycle was set on fire in it. Picture: Herts police

Nine movies made in Hertfordshire you can watch on TV this week

Rocketman star Taron Egerton as Elton John playing before a sell-out crowd. The movie was partly filmed in Welwyn Hatfield. Picture: Paramount Pictures.

Two men sentenced after Uni of Herts student stabbed to death at house party

Steve Narvaez-Jara was a University of Hertfordshire student, who hoped to be a pilot, before he was fatally stabbed. Picture: Met Police.

Welwyn Garden City property developer makes Rich List

Inside the Chase New Homes Welwyn Garden City 'Times Square' housing project at the old Xerox site. Picture: Danny Loo

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: Celebrating ‘acts of kindness’ during pandemic

Today marks the start of Mental Health Awareness Week 2020. Picture: Mental Health Foundation

