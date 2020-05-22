Concern for welfare calls police to Hatfield shopping area
PUBLISHED: 12:48 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 22 May 2020
Archant
Police were called to Hatfield this morning after a concern for welfare report.
At 9.26am this morning, police attended Hazel Grove near Hilltop shops after worries were raised for a woman in the area.
Officers remain at the scene.
