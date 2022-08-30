Potters Bar to host a community health fair

A community health fair will be held in Potter Bar for a taster session and mini health check-up for the residents. - Credit: Archant

A community health fair will be held in Potter Bar this week, offering taster session and mini health check-up for residents.

If you want to find out more about improving your health, you can attend the community health fair which has been organised by the Potters Bar Patient Participation Groups of three local surgeries, in conjunction with Hertsmere Borough Council.

The health fair will be held on Friday, September 2 at the Wyllyotts Theatre and will feature a market place with more than 25 stalls that will offer wellbeing information services and InspireAll and Neighbourhood Watch.

Members of the public will also be able to attend health talks held by GPs from the three local surgeries: Highview Medical Centre, Parkfield Medical Centre and Annandale Medical Centre. They can also have mini health checks that will be carried out by health care assistants from the surgeries involved.

The event will be offering taster sessions, which includes dance fit by Saracens, and chair-based exercises and fall prevention by InspireAll.

On the day, the health fair will be opened by the Mayor of Hertsmere, Cllr John Graham at 10am and the event will continue until 3pm.

Councillor Meenal Sachdev, the portfolio holder for community leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “Your health should always be your priority and this event is a great first step towards understanding how you can enjoy a healthier lifestyle.

“Whether you’re actively looking to improve your health, are interested in a specific issue, or just want to find out about services available to you, this event is perfect.

“The free mini health checks are also a great opportunity to identify any issues and take away some advice.”

Cllr John Graham, the Mayor of Hertsmere, said: “I thoroughly look forward to opening this year’s community health fair and hope to see lots of people there.

“The range of health-related topics being covered throughout the day is brilliant and I look forward to learning so much.”

Booking is not necessary to attend the fair and Hertsmere council said they would appreciate anyone dropping by.