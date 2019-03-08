Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

School rugby gets boost from Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund

PUBLISHED: 07:05 16 August 2019

The funding will help develop a clear pathway for the future of Rugby in the local community. Picture: Jamie Pluck

The funding will help develop a clear pathway for the future of Rugby in the local community. Picture: Jamie Pluck

Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund has awarded its first grant to a Welwyn Garden City school.

Monks Walk School has been awarded £3,850 of funding for the rugby project led by head of sport Stuart Williams.

The project aims to increase awareness and participation in the sport for both primary and secondary school aged pupils.

It will host a series of rugby festivals at Welwyn Rugby Football Club, just in time for the Rugby World Cup in Japan this September.

You may also want to watch:

The £3,850 of funding will enable sustainable opportunities for children within Welwyn and Hatfield to train, compete and develop throughout the year.

Matt Perren, chair of the Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund, said: "We're delighted to announce our first awardee through the WHCF.

"This excellent local community initiative will provide immediate and long term benefits to the local area."

The Welwyn and Hatfield Community Fund aims to encourage and develop participation in sport, leisure, and recreational participation of the whole community within Welwyn and Hatfield. Applications are encouraged from community groups, clubs, and organisations whose activities improve health and wellbeing.

For further information regarding the fund and making an application please visit: better.org.uk/whcf.

Most Read

Petition launched to save sacked Welwyn postwoman after 18-year career

Royal Mail. Picture: Paul Green.

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Hatfield tower block to be demolished?

Queensway House, located in the town centre of Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Petition launched to save sacked Welwyn postwoman after 18-year career

Royal Mail. Picture: Paul Green.

Police set up patrol at Welwyn Garden City playing fields due to anti-social behaviour

Police will patrol the playing fields. Picture: Archant

Woman passes away after air ambulance called to Potters Bar

Darkes Lane, Potters Bar is a busy high street. Picture: Google Street View.

Free outdoor cinema returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre

Cinema on the Green returns to Welwyn Garden City town centre for three days of free movies. Picture: Zoe Cooper Photography

Hatfield tower block to be demolished?

Queensway House, located in the town centre of Hatfield. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

School rugby gets boost from Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund

The funding will help develop a clear pathway for the future of Rugby in the local community. Picture: Jamie Pluck

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall!

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

CCTV appeal following incident of motor vehicle interference

Herts Police believe the man in the video may be able to help with their enquiries. Picture: Matt Powell

Flights, camera, action! Spitfires, Buchons and a Blenheim star in cinematic Battle of Britain Air Show

The Battle of Britain Air Show at IWM Duxford will culminate in a mass flypast of Supermarine Spitfires. Picture: IWM

Herts police crack down on drug dealing in Welwyn Hatfield

Herts Police have made multiple drug arrests across Welwyn Hatfield recently. Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists