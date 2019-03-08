School rugby gets boost from Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund

The funding will help develop a clear pathway for the future of Rugby in the local community. Picture: Jamie Pluck Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund has awarded its first grant to a Welwyn Garden City school.

Monks Walk School has been awarded £3,850 of funding for the rugby project led by head of sport Stuart Williams.

The project aims to increase awareness and participation in the sport for both primary and secondary school aged pupils.

It will host a series of rugby festivals at Welwyn Rugby Football Club, just in time for the Rugby World Cup in Japan this September.

The £3,850 of funding will enable sustainable opportunities for children within Welwyn and Hatfield to train, compete and develop throughout the year.

Matt Perren, chair of the Welwyn Hatfield Community Fund, said: "We're delighted to announce our first awardee through the WHCF.

"This excellent local community initiative will provide immediate and long term benefits to the local area."

The Welwyn and Hatfield Community Fund aims to encourage and develop participation in sport, leisure, and recreational participation of the whole community within Welwyn and Hatfield. Applications are encouraged from community groups, clubs, and organisations whose activities improve health and wellbeing.

For further information regarding the fund and making an application please visit: better.org.uk/whcf.