Peartree Wellbeing Project launches weekly walk and community cafe in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 16:33 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 08 September 2020

Hyde Community Cafe will open later this month. Picture: Supplied

The Peartree Wellbeing Project, a voluntary organisation supporting residents of Peartree and the surrounding Welwyn Garden City area, have launched two new projects to help people socialise and increase the sense of community.

Peartree Health Autumn Walks, which starts in two weeks, will take place every Wednesday. Picture: SuppliedPeartree Health Autumn Walks, which starts in two weeks, will take place every Wednesday. Picture: Supplied

Their aim is to work in partnership with local community organisations and public sectors to provide wellbeing activities for people, so they can improve general health.

Their first project is: Peartree Autumn Health Walks with Tig, an hour to an hour and a half walk at an easy pace through the outdoors.

Peartree Autumns Health Walks is starting on Wednesday, September 23, there will be one session a week for 8 weeks every Wednesday.

The meeting place is the car park at King George V Playing Field, Welwyn Garden City at 10.30am and the walk will take place in the Commons Wood.

This activity is free, however booking is essential.

Also, there will be a dog called Tig who will come along to the walks, Tig’s owner John says he is a special dog who loves taking people on walks.

The second project from the Peartree Wellbeing Project is the ‘Hyde Community Café’ at Hatfield Hyde Cricket Club on King George V Playing Field.

The café will be opening on Thursday September 24 and is available to everyone who just wants to have a cup of tea and a slice of cake, or make new friends and share your hobbies.

After this date it will open every Thursday and Friday from 9.30am to 12.30pm.

Phil Johnson, of the Peartree Wellbeing Project, said the volunteers at the café are looking forward to meeting everyone who visits.

This activity is funded by Hertfordshire Community Foundation and this funding is to support people who have been socially isolating indoor since the lockdown was introduced in end of March this year.

Hertsavers Credit Union Information Point will also be available on Thursdays.

For more information or to book your space for the walks, please email: peartreehealthwalks@gmail.com or visit: facebook.com/Peartree-Health-Walks-104759501347783.

If you would like to find out more about the cafe you can visit: www.facebook.com/Hyde-Community-Café-106586224511411.

