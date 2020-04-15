Advanced search

Vulnerable Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents urged to get in-touch

PUBLISHED: 12:31 15 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 15 April 2020

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere residents are being urged to get in-touch with Herts Help and Communities 1st during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Herts Help/Communities 1st

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere residents are being urged to get in-touch with Herts Help and Communities 1st during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Herts Help/Communities 1st

Archant

Residents who are vulnerable in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are being urged to get in contact with services that can help.

There is lots of support available from voluntary organisations Herts Help and Communities 1st, including help with shopping, picking up prescriptions, walking the dog, money worries or just having a chat on the phone.

Nearly 2,000 new volunteers across Hertsmere, St Albans, WGC, Hatfield, East Hertfordshire and Broxbourne have applied to join Communities 1st’s Compassionate Community Connectors programme and help people isolated at home.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council leader Tony Kingsbury said: “We are absolutely committed to making sure every vulnerable person gets the support they need.

“I’m asking everyone to help us spread the word, to their friends, relatives, and neighbours – anyone who might be struggling – nobody should feel alone during this crisis.”

Leader of Hertsmere Borough Council Morris Bright said: “If you are an older person or in one of the vulnerable groups, and need help to stay healthy and safe at this time, then the Compassionate Community Connectors programme is here for you.

“Whether it’s help with getting your food shopping, collecting medicine, walking your dog or you just want to hear a friendly voice on the phone, then we can find someone to provide that service.

“All the volunteers will have been interviewed, their references checked and in appropriate cases, DBS checks will have been completed. I would ask people who may need help to pass on their details without delay.

“This is an unprecedented time of national crisis, but this programme exemplifies the spirit of community and neighbourly feeling which is so strong in Hertsmere and why I’m so proud to call this borough my home.”

HertsHelp can also offer advice, help or put you in touch with the right people. You can contact them on 0300 123 4044 or visit: hertshelp.net

If you are worried about getting food, medicine and essential supplies, Communities 1st can help. Its volunteers can also assist caring for pets, keeping you company or offering support with online services over the phone. You can call them on 020 8207 5115 or visit: communities1st.org.uk.

More information about all the support available can be found at welhat.gov.uk/Coronavirus/help and hertsmere.gov.uk/coronavirus.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Members worried over lack of maintenance at Welwyn Garden City-based golf course

Panshanger Golf Complex

Hatfield school pleads for donations as families struggle home schooling with no internet

Some of the pupils are still being taught at the school. Picture: St Philip Howard Catholic Primary School

Proposals submitted to turn former North Mymms Indian takeaway into housing

The former Waterend Spice takeaway and restaurant has been vacant for six months. Picture: Google Street View,

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Welwyn Hatfield Times to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Most Read

Members worried over lack of maintenance at Welwyn Garden City-based golf course

Panshanger Golf Complex

Hatfield school pleads for donations as families struggle home schooling with no internet

Some of the pupils are still being taught at the school. Picture: St Philip Howard Catholic Primary School

Proposals submitted to turn former North Mymms Indian takeaway into housing

The former Waterend Spice takeaway and restaurant has been vacant for six months. Picture: Google Street View,

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Thank you for your care: Our tribute to NHS staff and carers in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

NHS staff, carers and key workers were featured in the Welwyn Hatfield Times to thank them for their hard work. Pictures: Supplied

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Welwyn Garden City charity’s urgent funding appeal following unexpected coronavirus costs

Jubilee House is appealing for help during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Kevin Lines

Vulnerable Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents urged to get in-touch

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere residents are being urged to get in-touch with Herts Help and Communities 1st during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Herts Help/Communities 1st

Celebrate our new heroes during the coronavirus pandemic

Help us to celebrate our NHS heroes...

Mayor thanks Welwyn Hatfield for pulling together during coronavirus pandemic

Mayor of Welwyn Hatfield Cllr Roger Trigg. Picture: WHBC.
Drive 24