Vulnerable Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar residents urged to get in-touch

Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere residents are being urged to get in-touch with Herts Help and Communities 1st during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Herts Help/Communities 1st Archant

Residents who are vulnerable in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are being urged to get in contact with services that can help.

There is lots of support available from voluntary organisations Herts Help and Communities 1st, including help with shopping, picking up prescriptions, walking the dog, money worries or just having a chat on the phone.

Nearly 2,000 new volunteers across Hertsmere, St Albans, WGC, Hatfield, East Hertfordshire and Broxbourne have applied to join Communities 1st’s Compassionate Community Connectors programme and help people isolated at home.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council leader Tony Kingsbury said: “We are absolutely committed to making sure every vulnerable person gets the support they need.

“I’m asking everyone to help us spread the word, to their friends, relatives, and neighbours – anyone who might be struggling – nobody should feel alone during this crisis.”

Leader of Hertsmere Borough Council Morris Bright said: “If you are an older person or in one of the vulnerable groups, and need help to stay healthy and safe at this time, then the Compassionate Community Connectors programme is here for you.

“Whether it’s help with getting your food shopping, collecting medicine, walking your dog or you just want to hear a friendly voice on the phone, then we can find someone to provide that service.

“All the volunteers will have been interviewed, their references checked and in appropriate cases, DBS checks will have been completed. I would ask people who may need help to pass on their details without delay.

“This is an unprecedented time of national crisis, but this programme exemplifies the spirit of community and neighbourly feeling which is so strong in Hertsmere and why I’m so proud to call this borough my home.”

HertsHelp can also offer advice, help or put you in touch with the right people. You can contact them on 0300 123 4044 or visit: hertshelp.net

If you are worried about getting food, medicine and essential supplies, Communities 1st can help. Its volunteers can also assist caring for pets, keeping you company or offering support with online services over the phone. You can call them on 020 8207 5115 or visit: communities1st.org.uk.

More information about all the support available can be found at welhat.gov.uk/Coronavirus/help and hertsmere.gov.uk/coronavirus.