Commonswood Primary and Nursery School marks centenary with new pond and bridge

PUBLISHED: 17:26 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 30 July 2020

Commonswood Primary and Nursery School pupils by 'The Centenary Bridge'. Picture: Supplied

Commonswood Primary and Nursery School have commemorated Welwyn Garden City’s centenary year with the creation and installation of a new pond and bridge.

To mark the centenary, the children have named the new bridge “The Centenary Bridge” and the school is planning an opening ceremony next term when all the children are back at school.

The school hopes the pond will enhance children’s learning of habitats and wildlife, in addition to strengthening positive mental wellbeing.

In the meantime, children of key workers, who have attended school throughout the lockdown period, have been able to take advantage of some pond dipping and exploration during the good weather.

The younger children also released tadpoles into the pond and are very much looking forward to seeing frogs in the autumn.

Deputy headteacher, Mrs Manning, said: “Being able to learn outside has such a positive impact on children’s development, progress and wellbeing. We are very lucky to have so many extensive outdoor opportunities in which children can learn and thrive.”

