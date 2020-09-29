Man ‘punched’ on College Lane in Hatfield

College Lane, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A man was allegedly punched in Hatfield’s College Lane during the early hours of this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At 12.15am, the victim was approached by a group of males, who were acting aggressively.

One of the males then punched the victim on the mouth, causing a split lip.

The offender is described as Asian, wearing all dark clothing and a black glossy bomber jacket. The group then left the area on foot heading for Bishop’s Rise and remain outstanding at this time.

Since the University of Hertfordshire has reopened, house parties on Mosquito Way were also shut down on Friday.

According to Welwyn Hatfield police: “These parties were not only causing a noise nuisance but also in each house there were breaches of the clear COVID rules.

“There will be follow up visits/enforcement by the off-campus university team, officers from the Safer Neighbourhood Team and the Environmental Health Office at the council.

“Despite our words of advice, one of the addresses we initially visited decided to restart their party, which we quickly stopped again.

“The occupants will be issued with fines and the university has been provided with relevant details.

“We also attended reports of a party on Walker Grove, Hatfield, and despite officers witnessing numerous people leaving the address, the occupants denied all knowledge. Details and student ID numbers have been sent to the university.”

Witnesses and anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/78173/20, for the College Lane assault.