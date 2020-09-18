Advanced search

Enhanced COVID-19 measures for Welwyn Hatfield music festival after warning by public health officals

PUBLISHED: 12:05 19 September 2020

The Hush Village festival also took place at Colesdale Farm. Picture: Supplied by Pineapple PR before the pandemic.

The Hush Village festival also took place at Colesdale Farm. Picture: Supplied by Pineapple PR before the pandemic.

Supplied by Pineapple PR

After a Welwyn Hatfield music festival raised concerns about revellers not obeying COVID-19 restrictions, events will go ahead at Colesdale Farm with enhanced measures.

A county council spokeswoman told the WHT: “Following a warning letter sent on September 4, we sent officers in to observe over the weekend on September 5-6. We alongside the police and borough council environmental health worked collectively with the venue. Following this we served a direction on the organisers to take specific steps to make the event COVID-19 safe, which they agreed to.

“We sent officers in again last weekend and I am pleased to say the reports of the event including photographs and footage shows that it was compliant with the direction. The direction was reviewed on September 15 and will remain in place for the events up until the end of September 2020, without change. We will continue to send officers in to monitor these events.”

More events at Colesdale Farm with around 1,000 people are set to take place during the weekend from September 12 to September 27 in Northaw.

