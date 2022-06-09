Colesdale Farm summer events to go ahead despite revoked licence

Despite a revoked licence, events will still go ahead at the Northaw site thanks to an appeal. - Credit: Herts police

Summer events at Colesdale Farm will go ahead despite their licence being revoked following complaints from Northaw residents about anti-social behaviour.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council’s licensing committee revoked the event organiser’s licence earlier this year, but this has been appealed, and with a date yet to set by the Magistrates Court the licence is effectively restored.

Legally, the council is now unable to take further action, but the organisers have put in measures to stop the problems, including reduced capacity, additional security and better waste management.

A hotline has also been set up and will be available from 10am on each show day until an hour-and-a-half after the show closes.

“Although the council’s licensing committee revoked the licence, legally we are unable to do anything more while an appeal is underway,” said Cllr Alan Pace, cabinet member for public health.

“That said, we are hopeful that the licence holders have taken on board advice from us and other authorities to make it a better event for them and for local people.

“I would urge local people to use the dedicated email address and hotline if they have any concerns, queries or comments. If you are still unhappy, you can report noise complaints to us online or by calling the out of hours contact centre on 0800 111 4484.”

The licence for Colesdale Farm was revoked back in March after Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council received 200 complaints last summer from locals, who described Northaw as a ‘no go area’ before and after events.

Festival operator Joshua Silver was granted a second chance after complaints in 2020, but the borough council has changed their mind after residents reported loud music, drink-driving and drug use.

One parish councillor claimed he attended the site to complain about the noise and left ‘quite stoned’ on second-hand cannabis smoke, while the police reported a person driving into a crowd after getting into a fight at one event.

Under the licence Mr Silver, of Huds10 Ltd and previously BJP Productions, had been permitted to hold 12 events at the site over the summer months with a capacity of 5,000 people.

To call the hotline on event days, contact 07448 943967. For any queries before events, email residents@evntsuk.com