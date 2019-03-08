Advanced search

Closure order on Welwyn Garden City flat following suspected drug use

PUBLISHED: 14:52 09 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 09 August 2019

No one but the resident is allowed to enter the property for three months. Picture: Google Street View.

A closure order has been placed on a flat in Welwyn Garden City following suspected drug use.

St Albans Magistrates' Court granted the closure order yesterday, on the flat at Cole Green Lane.

The order, which the police applied for following reports of suspected drug use and dealing and anti-social behaviour at the flat, bars anyone but the resident from entering.

The Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit's PC John Phelan said: "When we receive regular reports of ASB linked to an address we will not hesitate to use a closure order if we believe it will help improve the quality of life for our local communities.

"Drug dealing and ASB will not be tolerated in Welwyn Hatfield and I would urge any residents with concerns to report this to us so we can take appropriate action."

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour can contact police online at herts.police.uk/Report or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

