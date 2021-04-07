News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
What will the weather be like when pubs and restaurants reopen outside?

Matt Powell

Published: 11:35 AM April 7, 2021    Updated: 11:36 AM April 7, 2021
From next week people across Welwyn Hatfield and the rest of England will be able to enjoy a fresh pint or a meal out once again – but they'll have to wrap up warm.

Temperatures already feel below average for this time of year, which is a trend expected to continue into next week.

It means a likely chilly start to the week in which non-essential retail, hairdressers and beer gardens will be allowed to reopen for the first time in 2021.

And it also suggests that the cold snap at the start of this week – snow briefly fell in parts of Welwyn Hatfield on Easter Monday – is going to be around for a while.

On April 12, while rain is unlikely, temperatures are expected to feel like around 6℃.

The long range weather forecast for the UK predicts a mixture of sunny spells and showers for most parts of the country with temperatures expected to be at or slightly below average.

