Advanced search

Codicote mum 'overwhelmed' with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

PUBLISHED: 12:32 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:32 09 September 2019

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

Archant

A Codicote mum has thanked businesses for their help on a £150,000 home revamp designed to help her six-year-old son.

William Eames, second from left, with fellow Codicote CoE Primary School pupils during a summer sports day. Picture: Jo EamesWilliam Eames, second from left, with fellow Codicote CoE Primary School pupils during a summer sports day. Picture: Jo Eames

William Eames was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) when he was three - with the surrounding community subsequently helping raise more than £45,000 to help fund house renovations that will make his life easier.

The rare genetic disease causes progressive muscle weakening, meaning William struggles to move as well as other children, and will likely be wheelchair bound by the age of 12.

More than 15 businesses charging the lowest possible rates have thrown their weight behind the project, which will see doorways widened, big steps removed, a three-floor lift installed, and the bathroom converted into an accessible wet room.

William's mum, Jo, said: "It's just a sense of being totally overwhelmed and grateful because ultimately they are making our lives a hell of a lot better."

William Eames, pictured during a summer family holiday to Turkey, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a rare genetic disease which causes progressive muscle weakening. Picture: Jo EamesWilliam Eames, pictured during a summer family holiday to Turkey, has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a rare genetic disease which causes progressive muscle weakening. Picture: Jo Eames

Jo, who is a stay-at-home mum due to William's condition, has lived in Codicote with his father Matt for 11 years, and the pair also have a four-year-old daughter named Phoebe. The family is currently living with her parents in Hertford and expect to move back home next month.

You may also want to watch:

Following World Duchenne Awareness Day on Saturday, September 7, Jo said most people are still unaware of the disease, which around 2,500 children and adults are living with nationwide.

It first appears in early life and is usually diagnosed around the age of four - with the only available treatment working in just 13 per cent of cases.

The incurable condition also affects muscles around the heart, and it is rare for those who develop it - the vast majority of which are boys - to live beyond their 20s.

Jo said it is "heartbreaking" knowing that William's condition will continue to deteriorate.

"Our life isn't what we thought it was going to be," she said. "I personally as a mum have some really down days when it really hits you - like when you see him unable to run off with his friends at the playground."

As part of his treatment, William - who attends Codicote CoE Primary School - sees a cardiologist, respiratory specialist, occupational therapist, community paediatrician, and a specialist neuromuscular consultant.

For more information visit facebook.com/DefendingWilliamagainstDuchenne.

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

A much-needed break from the M25 and A1(M)?

The new improved Wash Lane Common. Picture: HBC.

Welwyn Garden City footballer nets Strictly Come Dancing partner

Tess Daly with Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James and his Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional partner Nadiya Bychkova. Picture: BBC / Kieron McCarron

Most Read

Arriva bus timetable changes for Stevenage, St Albans and Welwyn Hatfield

Arriva Sapphire bus launch in Stevenage Town Centre

Lines reopen after person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hatfield

Govia Thameslink has confirmed that all lines have reopened after a person was hit by a train, although Hatfield station is currently not being served in either direction. Picture: Alan Davies

All lines blocked after person hit by train near Welwyn Garden City

All lines are blocked between Stevenage and Alexandra Palace via Welwyn Garden City after a person was hit by a train. Picture: Danny Loo

A much-needed break from the M25 and A1(M)?

The new improved Wash Lane Common. Picture: HBC.

Welwyn Garden City footballer nets Strictly Come Dancing partner

Tess Daly with Welwyn Garden City's former England goalkeeper David James and his Strictly Come Dancing 2019 professional partner Nadiya Bychkova. Picture: BBC / Kieron McCarron

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Discover Hertford at heritage weekend walks, talks and open days

A medieval encampment will take over Hertford Castle on Sunday, September 15 as part of Heritage Open Days 2019. Picture: Hertford Town Council

Codicote mum ‘overwhelmed’ with £150k house revamp help for son with rare disease

William Eames with mum Jo while on holiday in Turkey this summer. Picture: Jo Eames

Tickets for Codicote music festival Goatfest 2020 go on sale

Goatfest 2019 in Codicote. Picture: James Boardman Photography

Hundreds of bike crashes in Herts over two-year period

There were five fatalities involving bicycles or motorbikes in Hertfordshire between 2017 and 2018. Picture: Pixabay.

Second place finish for Welwyn Garden City as they prepare for Potters Bar semi-final

Louis Champion just missed out on his second century of the season. Picture: KARYN HADDON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists