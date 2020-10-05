Codicote man raises more than £2,000 for Isabel Hospice by running marathon in memory of his mother

Despite the London Marathon was cancelled Darren made sure he ran 26.2 miles for Isabel Hospice. Picture: Alex Martin Alex Martin 2014

Rain did not stop Codicote resident Darren Murley from running 26.2 miles on Sunday October 4, completing the distance in a respectable 4 hours 47 minutes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After losing his Mum, Sam Worsfold-Brown to cancer in the summer of 2019, Darren vowed to raise funds for Isabel Hospice due to the caring way their staff looked after his mother.

On April 26, Darren was due to raise much needed funds for Isabel Hospice by running the London Marathon in memory of his Mum.

Unfortunately due to COVID-19, for the first time since it began in 1981 the London Marathon was cancelled.

But with a little help from his friends and the support of the Codicote community turning out on a very wet Sunday morning to cheer him on, Darren kept his vow by running the marathon virtually.

You may also want to watch:

Darren said “From the senior medical team and the nursing staff, to the carers, the volunteers, the kitchen team, the reception team, the chaplaincy and everyone we came into contact with - their tenderness, care and compassion, not just for Mum but for all the family around her, was what got us all through the saddest point of my life.

“I am so proud to be running the Marathon as part of the Isabel Hospice team. They don’t charge a penny for their care and it is only possible for them to support local families through continued charitable donations.”

Providing more than a little support was close friend Colin Argent that helped spur Darren along by running the entire distance by his side, with Nick Black joining after a few miles.

They were also joined by Darren’s children Emma and Lucas along with Sarah Tobin, Amy Turland, Flick Moody, Emma Pitrakou and Emma Rentell, running with them for the last seven miles creating a joyous atmosphere as they were cheered across the finishing line by their supporters.

At this time Darren has raised £2,583 for Isabel Hospice and you can add to his total by clicking on to the link to donate: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/DarrenMurley

Along with Darren, seven other local people took part in the Virtual London Marathon on Sunday to raise money for Isabel Hospice. They included Heidi Catlin, Eveey Hunter, India Wayland, Claire Turner, Clare Horner, Jenny Pedley, and Joe Dumont.