Pick up a bargan as Codicote garage sale returns

PUBLISHED: 09:28 07 September 2019

Alice getting ready for the day. Picture: Alice Barker.

Alice getting ready for the day. Picture: Alice Barker.

Fancy picking up a potential bargain next weekend? Well Codicote residents will be hosting a garage sale after it launched to great success last year.

Map of the garage sale locations so far. Picture: Alice Barker.Map of the garage sale locations so far. Picture: Alice Barker.

The initiative was started by mum-of-two Alice Barker as a way of residents getting rid of unwanted gems and raise some cash.

"A few houses made over £100 on selling items and we had some children set up a homemade pancakes stall that sold out within an hour!" said Alice.

"There was a whole garage devoted to Lego sales and some who donated all their takings to charity."

One street ended up having a street party last year because they finally had a good reason to get to meet their neighbours, Alice added.

To sell your wares, you need to get in touch with Alice via the Facebook Group 'Codicote Garage Sale' and give her £3, your name and address and then she can put a dot on the Codicote map.

The event will take place throughout the village on Saturday, September 14, from 10am to 2pm.

