Thefts from motor vehicles prompts police warning and appeal for CCTV footage

Following a spate of thefts from motor vehicles in Rabley Heath and Codicote, police are appealing for witnesses and information.

From Saturday, November 21 into Sunday, November 22, 12 incidents have been reported in which vehicles have been unlocked and items have been stolen on both private driveways and the street.

The thefts in Codicote took place on Mayflower Close, Valley Road, St Albans Road and the High Street.

A green mountain bike was stolen in a related burglary on the same night in Rabley Heath.

Sergeant Alan Clarke, of the Hitchin Urban and Rural Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “I would appeal for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious overnight on Saturday night into Sunday morning to contact me with any information they may have.

“Likewise, if you have CCTV footage which shows anything out of the ordinary please come forward.

“We are also encouraging residents to ensure they have locked their vehicles whenever they are unoccupied and to avoid leaving valuables in vehicles.

“If you are able to help I can be contacted directly via email at alan.clarke@herts.pnn.police.uk.”