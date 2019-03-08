Advanced search

Co-op Food in Welwyn Garden City reopening after revamp

PUBLISHED: 06:58 18 April 2019

A Welwyn Garden City Co-op on Cole Green Lane is reopening following a revamp. Picture: Jon Super

A Welwyn Garden City Co-op on Cole Green Lane is reopening following a revamp. Picture: Jon Super

Jon Super

A Welwyn Garden City Co-op officially re-opens today after a £755,000 overhaul.

The revamped store on Cole Green Lane will offer a wide range of fresh fruit and vegetables, healthy foods, ready-to-go hot food, a Costa Coffee machine, award-winning wines, essentials, an in-store bakery and more.

Co-op members receive a five per cent reward on the purchase of own-brand products and services, with Co-op donating a further one per cent to good causes.

These currently include Digswell Place Group, Friends of Harwood Hill and Hertfordshire Action on Disability.

Members able to choose which group they would like to support online.

Store manager Quinton Jesudasan said: “We are delighted to be undertaking such a significant investment in Welwyn Garden City and we're confident that the improvements will help us to better serve the community.”

The community retailer also offers a 10 per cent discount to students in the area holding a TOTUM card.

Area manager Lisa Boyce said: “Our ambition is to ensure the store is a local hub, a real asset for the community.

“We also want shoppers to know that they can become a co-owner and member of their Co-op.

“Our members make a difference locally and simply by swiping their membership card when they shop with us they are raising much needed funding for organisations in their area who contribute to improving local life.”

There are offers and promotions in and around the store to mark its launch and the retailer has also unveiled a price investment programme to cut the cost of everyday essentials.

