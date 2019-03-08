Advanced search

Did you see the Hatfield clown arsonist?

PUBLISHED: 10:15 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:16 16 July 2019

An arsonist - wearing a clear plastic clown mask - set fire to a Hatfield front door last Sunday.

The clown arsonist used a blow torch and a plastic bag to set the door of a three-bedroom terraced house in Coombe Close alight between 3.30am and 4am on Sunday, July 7.

DC Darren Ingram, from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit, said: "Fortunately no-one was hurt, but this was arson with intent to endanger life - as three people were at home in the night - and we are treating it very seriously.

"We know that a number of vehicles were in the area at this time and if any drivers or passengers saw anything suspicious or noticed any vehicles in the vicinity of Coombe Close, I'd ask them to get in touch."

Police say the suspect is of medium build, and wearing a clear plastic clown mask with a white scarf covering his head, a white shirt and blazer.

If you have information contact DC Ingram by emailing darren.ingram@herts.pnn.police.uk or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting 41/61293/19.

