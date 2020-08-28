Crash near Potters Bar on M25 closes three lanes
PUBLISHED: 10:43 28 August 2020
Three lanes of the M25 are closed due to a crash near Potters Bar.
Anti-clockwise from J25 (Enfield) to J24 (Potters Bar) is blocked including Lanes 1 to 3 due to a road traffic collision.
Traffic Officers are en route to assist and Highways England asks drivers to please approach with caution.
It is expected to clear after 12.30pm.
