Crash near Potters Bar on M25 closes three lanes

Three lanes of the M25 are closed due to a crash near Potters Bar.

Anti-clockwise from J25 (Enfield) to J24 (Potters Bar) is blocked including Lanes 1 to 3 due to a road traffic collision.

Traffic Officers are en route to assist and Highways England asks drivers to please approach with caution.

It is expected to clear after 12.30pm.