Closure order granted on Welwyn Garden City flat

PUBLISHED: 11:26 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 29 May 2019

Police station in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Police have secured another closure order on a home in the borough of Welwyn Hatfield, after suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour.

There have been over a dozen closure orders granted by the courts on properties across Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere in the last 12 months, according to the police.

This latest closure on a flat in Moyne House, Welwyn Garden City, was awarded by St Albans Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Police officers from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit sought the order after investigating reports of suspected drug use and anti-social behaviour at Moyne House.

By granting the order it means the court is satisfied the necessary criteria, such as criminal, disorderly or offensive behaviour has, or may, take place at the address.

The property is now closed for three months under the Anti-Social Behaviour (ASB) Crime and Policing Act 2014 - meaning no one except the occupant can enter the house for these months and anyone who breaches this will be arrested.

PC John Phelan, from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit, said the police asked for the order on the basis of engagment with Welwyn Garden City residents and listening to the concerns they raised.

"After successfully securing this closure order, we hope to provide some respite from the ongoing issues for neighbours and improve the quality of life within the local community," he said.

PC Phelan warned that ASB in Welwyn Hatfield will not be tolerated, adding: "If there is suspected drug related activity or continuing anti-social behaviour involving your home then you could be the next target.

"In the past 12 months the unit has been successful in achieving a total of 13 closure orders across Welwyn Hatfield and Hertsmere."

Flats in Hillfield, Golidngs House and Stockbreach Road in Hatfield, and a flat in Heronswood Road in Welwyn Garden City have all had closure orders put on them during the past 12 months.

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour or drug activity in their neighbourhood can report the details to police online at herts.police.uk/report or by calling Herts police on the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, if you want to stay anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

