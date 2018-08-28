Police obtain Closure Order for Welwyn Garden City flat after reports of ‘chronic’ antisocial behaviour

Police have secured a three-month Closure Order on a Welwyn Garden City flat following complaints of ‘chronic’ antisocial behaviour and suspected drug dealing at the address.

Police hope the Closure Order will provide much-needed respite to neighbours and the local community.

The property – a flat in Heronswood Road – was being investigated by police following complaints from local residents about “chronic” antisocial behaviour and suspected drug dealing and drug use at the location.

On Friday, December 21, police were granted a three-month Closure Order at St Albans Magistrates’ Court.

The court was satisfied that all the necessary criteria for a Closure Order had been met, which included:

1) that a person has engaged, or (if the order is not made) is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, or

2) that the use of the premises has resulted, or (if the order is not made) is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public, or

3) that there has been, or (if the order is not made) is likely to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises.

Hertfordshire Constabulary worked in partnership with Hertfordshire County Council to gather evidence in support of the Closure Order.

Both the police and the council had received numerous calls from members of the public reporting arguments at the address, noisy visitors and suspected drug use and drug dealing.

Community Safety Constable John Phelan said: “To help us in the fight against drugs in Welwyn Garden City and associated antisocial behaviour, we are working closely with partner agencies to put a permanent stop to this type of activity.

“Securing a Closure Order goes a long way in helping us to achieve that.

“A Closure Order would usually prevent anyone from entering a property for three months and anyone who breaches that order can be arrested.

“However in this case, the sole female occupant has been allowed to remain at the address.

“This is because it was felt that in this particular situation, a partial order would serve to support the occupant and be in the best interests of her young child.

“By taking this action, we hope to provide some respite from the on-going issues that cause such misery for neighbours and improve the quality of life for our local communities.

“I would urge local residents to please continue to report anything of concern to us via the non-emergency number 101 and if you witness a crime or anti-social behaviour in progress, please dial 999.”