Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police obtain Closure Order for Welwyn Garden City flat after reports of ‘chronic’ antisocial behaviour

PUBLISHED: 13:57 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 03 January 2019

Police have obtained a Closure Order for a Welwyn Garden City flat. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Police have obtained a Closure Order for a Welwyn Garden City flat. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Archant

Police have secured a three-month Closure Order on a Welwyn Garden City flat following complaints of ‘chronic’ antisocial behaviour and suspected drug dealing at the address.

Police hope the Closure Order will provide much-needed respite to neighbours and the local community.

The property – a flat in Heronswood Road – was being investigated by police following complaints from local residents about “chronic” antisocial behaviour and suspected drug dealing and drug use at the location.

On Friday, December 21, police were granted a three-month Closure Order at St Albans Magistrates’ Court.

The court was satisfied that all the necessary criteria for a Closure Order had been met, which included:

1) that a person has engaged, or (if the order is not made) is likely to engage, in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, or

2) that the use of the premises has resulted, or (if the order is not made) is likely to result, in serious nuisance to members of the public, or

3) that there has been, or (if the order is not made) is likely to be, disorder near those premises associated with the use of those premises.

Hertfordshire Constabulary worked in partnership with Hertfordshire County Council to gather evidence in support of the Closure Order.

Both the police and the council had received numerous calls from members of the public reporting arguments at the address, noisy visitors and suspected drug use and drug dealing.

Community Safety Constable John Phelan said: “To help us in the fight against drugs in Welwyn Garden City and associated antisocial behaviour, we are working closely with partner agencies to put a permanent stop to this type of activity.

“Securing a Closure Order goes a long way in helping us to achieve that.

“A Closure Order would usually prevent anyone from entering a property for three months and anyone who breaches that order can be arrested.

“However in this case, the sole female occupant has been allowed to remain at the address.

“This is because it was felt that in this particular situation, a partial order would serve to support the occupant and be in the best interests of her young child.

“By taking this action, we hope to provide some respite from the on-going issues that cause such misery for neighbours and improve the quality of life for our local communities.

“I would urge local residents to please continue to report anything of concern to us via the non-emergency number 101 and if you witness a crime or anti-social behaviour in progress, please dial 999.”

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Hatfield woodland

A woman was pronounced dead in woodland following a search for her by police.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Dead horse found on Welwyn Hatfield road

The horse was found on Bradmore Lane in North Mymms. Picture: North Mymms News

Police called to Welwyn Garden City’s Howard Centre

Police were called to the Howard Centre in Welwyn Garden City today. Picture: Danny Loo

Welwyn Garden City hero saves children from fire

The fire took place on Knella Road, Welwyn Garden City. Right: Conner Martin, who heroically helped rescue two children from the burning house. Picture: Kevin Lines/Conner Martin

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Most Read

Cotswold villages: 10 of the prettiest places to visit

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

Cosy Cotswold pubs: 12 of the best places to go

A snowy winter scene at The Ebrington Arms

10 great walks in the Cotswolds

There are many walking trails which make the most of the beautiful landscape of the Cotswolds / Image: antb

WIN 12 fantastic prizes in the Cotswold Life Christmas Quiz

WIN all 12 prizes in the Cotswold Life Christmas Quiz (c) Kesu01 / Getty Images

10 celebrities who live in the Cotswolds

Jamie Dornan (c) Denis Makrendo / Shutterstock

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Elderly man taken ill in Welwyn Garden City restaurant

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle attended the incident at Cote, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Archant

Police obtain Closure Order for Welwyn Garden City flat after reports of ‘chronic’ antisocial behaviour

Police have obtained a Closure Order for a Welwyn Garden City flat. Picture: NINA MORGAN

Young cyclist hurt in crash in Potters Bar

The Drive off Mutton Lane in Potters Bar, where a girl was hurt in a collision with a car. Picture: Google Street View

14-year-old boy punched in Potters Bar fight

Police were called to a fight in Darkes Lane, Potters Bar, near the Sainsbury's supermarket. Picture: Google Street View

Three former Welwyn players included in England’s Elite Player Squad for 2019

Hannah Botterman (standing, centre) is one of three former Welwyn players included in the England Red Roses Elite Player Squad for 2019. Picture: PAUL HARDING/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists