Closure order secured on Hatfield flat linked with murder investigation

PUBLISHED: 17:33 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 27 June 2019

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Archant

Police have secured a closure order on an address in Hatfield.

The property is a flat in St Peters Close, which is linked to a murder being investigated by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit.

St Albans Magistrates' Court granted the closure order on Tuesday. It means that nobody, except the occupant, can enter the property for three months and anyone who breaches this will be arrested.

At 1.25am on Monday, June 10, the ambulance service contacted police to report that a man had sustained stab wounds at a block of flats in St Peters Close.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services at the scene, and later at Lister Hospital, 23-year-old Cameron Hill, from North Mymms, sadly died.

PC John Phelan, from the Welwyn Hatfield Community Safety Unit, said: "We understand that local residents were feeling concerned following recent events and we wanted to act quickly to help them feel safer.

"I hope this result is reassuring to the local community."

Anyone with information about anti-social behaviour in their neighbourhood can report the details to police online at herts.police.uk/Report or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

