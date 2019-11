M25 crash near Potters Bar causes delays back to A1(M) and London Colney junctions

A crash on the M25 this afternoon near Potters Bar is causing major traffic delays during rush hour - with queues back to Junction 22 for London Colney.

Highways England reported that a collision at 4.43pm had blocked lane four clockwise between Junction 24 for Potters Bar and Junction 25 for Cheshunt/A10.

There have since been reports of delays of 35 minutes above normal journey times clockwise, with slow moving traffic going back seven miles.

As a result there are clockwise delays at Junction 23 for South Mimms and the A1(M), as well as at Junction 22 for London Colney.