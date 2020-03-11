Clean Up WGC's Great British Spring Clean events

Clean Up WGC have organised a number of events for the Great British Spring Clean. Picutre: Clean Up WGC Archant

The Great British Spring Clean takes place this month, giving Welwyn Garden City residents plenty of opportunities to join in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clean Up WGC have organised a number of events for the Great British Spring Clean. Picutre: Clean Up WGC Clean Up WGC have organised a number of events for the Great British Spring Clean. Picutre: Clean Up WGC

Clean Up WGC, a voluntary team who pick up litter all year round, have organised a number of spring clean picks between March 20 and April 18.

On Saturday March 21 there will be two picks at Moneyhole Park at 11.30 and 2pm. This pick is open to all and is being supported by Panshanger Football Club, who will provide drinks for pickers.

Each pick will last about 90 minutes.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Clean Up Hatfield announces new litter picks

On March 22 at 10am a pick will take place at the coronation fountain, supported by the BID Team, with the aim to cleaning up the town centre.

On April 4 at 11am people can meet outside the Panshanger Community Centre to help clean up the Moors Walk shopping area - this pick will be run by Councillor Barbara Fitzsimon.

On April 11 at 11am meeting in the car park at Stanborough Lakes (High Ropes side). This pick is family friendly and there will be free parking for all pickers - provided you give your vehicle registration number to team leader Carol Hopkins at the start of the pick.

The final event will be a family friendly community litter pick on Saturday April 18 at King George 5th Playing Field at 12.30pm.

Clean Up WGC have organised a number of events for the Great British Spring Clean. Picutre: Clean Up WGC Clean Up WGC have organised a number of events for the Great British Spring Clean. Picutre: Clean Up WGC

For more information visit: facebook.com/CleanUpWGC/