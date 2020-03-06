Advanced search

Clean Up Welwyn Garden City £1,000 poster competition winner revealed

PUBLISHED: 09:01 08 March 2020

The Clean Up WGC winners. Picture: Supplied

The Clean Up WGC winners. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Clean Up Welwyn Garden City announced the results of their poster competition, which saw pupils submit their designs to encourage people not to drop litter.

Jessica won the first prize for Panshanger Primary School. Picture: SuppliedJessica won the first prize for Panshanger Primary School. Picture: Supplied

Jessica, seven, won the first prize of £1,000 for Panshanger Primary School which will be spent on improving the outside environment of the school.

Erin and Mia, both in Year 6, won the second prize of £75 for Applecroft Primary School and Libby, Year 5, won the third prize of £25 for Templewood Primary School.

Carol from Clean Up WGC said: "We would like to thank the Welwyn and Hatfield Community and Voluntary Services for funding this prize with funding from SERCO.

Erin and Mia won second prize. Picture: SuppliedErin and Mia won second prize. Picture: Supplied

"We look forward to updates from Panshanger Primary School about how they will use this money to improve their outside environment.

"Thanks go to Country Properties for funding the second and third prizes."

The panel of judges were made up of Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor's Fiona Thomson, Siobhan Elam, Claire Nicholls and Chris Charkley from Country Properties.

Visit their Facebook for more information.

