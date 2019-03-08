Advanced search

Clean Up WGC picks up 691 bags of rubbish in first year

PUBLISHED: 17:44 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 08 October 2019

Clean up WGC celebrated its 1st birthday on October 6. Picture: Gemma Woods.

Clean up Welwyn Garden City celebrated its first birthday by picking up 69 bags of rubbish on Sunday - bringing the total for the year to 691.

These picks took place at varying locations across Welwyn Garden City.

At Mundells roundabout 18 bags of rubbish were collected, Haldens Park saw another 18 bags of rubbish and Stanborough Lakes collected a total of 33.

Carol Hopkins, one of the organisers, said: "These picks bought our total number of bags collected in our first year to 691, which is an amazing achievement."

She thanked the 85 volunteers - who turned up to help team leaders Gemma Woods, Lloyd Harrison and herself - and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for the loan of extra equipment.

Ms Hopkins added that the locations of the three litter picks have all been "suggested by residents of WGC", and that bad weather never stops their crusade against litter.

Keep an eye on 'Clean up WGC' Facebook page for the latest updates.

