Clean Up WGC picks up 691 bags of rubbish in first year

Clean up WGC celebrated its 1st birthday on October 6. Picture: Gemma Woods. Archant

Clean up Welwyn Garden City celebrated its first birthday by picking up 69 bags of rubbish on Sunday - bringing the total for the year to 691.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Clean up WGC celebrated its 1st birthday on October 6. Picture: Gemma Woods. Clean up WGC celebrated its 1st birthday on October 6. Picture: Gemma Woods.

These picks took place at varying locations across Welwyn Garden City.

At Mundells roundabout 18 bags of rubbish were collected, Haldens Park saw another 18 bags of rubbish and Stanborough Lakes collected a total of 33.

You may also want to watch:

Carol Hopkins, one of the organisers, said: "These picks bought our total number of bags collected in our first year to 691, which is an amazing achievement."

Clean up WGC celebrated its 1st birthday on October 6. Picture: Gemma Woods. Clean up WGC celebrated its 1st birthday on October 6. Picture: Gemma Woods.

She thanked the 85 volunteers - who turned up to help team leaders Gemma Woods, Lloyd Harrison and herself - and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council for the loan of extra equipment.

Ms Hopkins added that the locations of the three litter picks have all been "suggested by residents of WGC", and that bad weather never stops their crusade against litter.

Keep an eye on 'Clean up WGC' Facebook page for the latest updates.