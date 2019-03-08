Clean up Welwyn Garden City collects 55 rubbish bags in a month

(L-R) Welwyn Hatfield borough Cllr Stephen Boulton; Claire Nicholls, WHBC; Carol Hopkins, Clean Up WGC; Lloyd Harrison, Clean Up WGC; and Cllr Fiona Thomson with Clean Up WGC volunteers. Picture: WHBC. Archant

An initiative to help rid Welwyn Garden City of rubbish collected 55 bin bags full in July, it has now been announced.

The group - called Clean Up Welwyn Garden City - has been out collecting bags of rubbish through community help and solo litter picks since last year.

Carol Hopkins, one of Clean Up WGC's founders, said: "We were really able to make a big difference once we started working as a group to organise community litter picks across the town and get even more people involved.

"We have residents aged between three and 70 years old helping us!

"In July of this year, we collected 55 bags of rubbish through our community and solo litter picks - and this wouldn't be possible without the hard work of our volunteers, and the council loaning us equipment and collecting the rubbish we collect."

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council loans equipment through its 'Adopt a Road scheme' to anyone who wants carry out works that keep the borough clean and green, in and around areas where people live, work and shop.

The scheme is open to individuals, groups and businesses that would like to get involved in supporting their neighbourhood and maintaining and improving the local environment.

The council says there are no set rules or times for people that want to join - and that the when and where is up to people that sign up.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Cllr Stephen Boulton, executive member for environment, said: "It is fantastic that we have so many residents willing to give up their time to help improve our borough, and we are always hugely appreciative of everyone who organises and takes part in community litter picks.

"Any residents keen to get involved should join our Adopt a Road scheme."

The council encoruages anyone that wants to 'Adopt a Road' to call 01707 357000 or email contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.

Lisa Banks, Lloyd Harrison and Carol Hopkins were inspired by this scheme to start Clean up Welwyn Garden City.

To join the group's regular community litter picks in Welwyn Garden City, go to facebook.com/CleanUpWGC/.