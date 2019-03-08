Strong community turn out as Clean Up Hatfield campaign volunteers collect more than 150 bags in litter picks
PUBLISHED: 14:48 15 April 2019
More than 150 bags of litter were collected as the community turned out in force to clean up the streets of Hatfield.
Volunteers turned out to litter picks all over the town this month as part of the Clean Up Hatfield Spring Campaign, which coincided with the Keep Britain Tidy drive.
Organiser Marian Hurle said it was the most successful campaign to date, with more than 125 people participating.
The final tally of litter removed from the streets is still being calculated, but more than 100 bags of landfill rubbish and an estimated 50 bags of recyclable litter was collected.
Tin cans, plastic bottles, take away packaging and cigarette butts are all in the top five of litter being collected.
The volunteer leaders reported the streets looked better but there was still far too much litter on the verges and in the hedgerows.
Marian said: “I'd like to thank all the volunteer leaders.
“They were brilliant - collecting equipment, encouraging friends and neighbours to come out and liaising with me and Cathy Roe, the other organiser.
“A big thank you to every single person who came out this time to join them too.
“It really does make a difference to how the streets look and how people feel about the town.”
Onslow St Audrey's School, Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School, St. Philip Howard Catholic Primary School and Countess Anne Primary School also organised litter picks with their pupils.
Staff from Hatfield Library and the town council tidied up the areas around their premises.
King's Community Church Hatfield had the biggest group with 20 people cleaning up the Stream Woods area, while St Luke's Church and the Community and Voluntary Service also conducted clean-ups.
Sustrans and Wel Hat Cycling cleaned up along The Alban Way, making it a more pleasant place to walk near the Galleria.
After taking part in a litter pick, one volunteer said: “It gives me a feel good factor to look down a clear road.”
Email marianhurle@gmail.com if you want to be involved in the Clean Up Hatfield autumn campaign.