Strong community turn out as Clean Up Hatfield campaign volunteers collect more than 150 bags in litter picks

Volunteers with all the litter found in the hedgerow around Manor Road during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Archant

More than 150 bags of litter were collected as the community turned out in force to clean up the streets of Hatfield.

Onslow St Audrey’s School went out litter picking twice during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied. Onslow St Audrey’s School went out litter picking twice during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied.

Volunteers turned out to litter picks all over the town this month as part of the Clean Up Hatfield Spring Campaign, which coincided with the Keep Britain Tidy drive.

Organiser Marian Hurle said it was the most successful campaign to date, with more than 125 people participating.

The final tally of litter removed from the streets is still being calculated, but more than 100 bags of landfill rubbish and an estimated 50 bags of recyclable litter was collected.

Tin cans, plastic bottles, take away packaging and cigarette butts are all in the top five of litter being collected.

Hatfield Town Council and other residents cleaned up the Birchwood area during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Hatfield Town Council and other residents cleaned up the Birchwood area during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

The volunteer leaders reported the streets looked better but there was still far too much litter on the verges and in the hedgerows.

Marian said: “I'd like to thank all the volunteer leaders.

“They were brilliant - collecting equipment, encouraging friends and neighbours to come out and liaising with me and Cathy Roe, the other organiser.

“A big thank you to every single person who came out this time to join them too.

The Old Town litter pick team during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied The Old Town litter pick team during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

“It really does make a difference to how the streets look and how people feel about the town.”

Onslow St Audrey's School, Bishop's Hatfield Girls' School, St. Philip Howard Catholic Primary School and Countess Anne Primary School also organised litter picks with their pupils.

Staff from Hatfield Library and the town council tidied up the areas around their premises.

King's Community Church Hatfield had the biggest group with 20 people cleaning up the Stream Woods area, while St Luke's Church and the Community and Voluntary Service also conducted clean-ups.

Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

Sustrans and Wel Hat Cycling cleaned up along The Alban Way, making it a more pleasant place to walk near the Galleria.

After taking part in a litter pick, one volunteer said: “It gives me a feel good factor to look down a clear road.”

Email marianhurle@gmail.com if you want to be involved in the Clean Up Hatfield autumn campaign.

The Wel Hat Cycling and Sustrans group with other residents during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied. The Wel Hat Cycling and Sustrans group with other residents during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied.

The Manor Road team during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied The Manor Road team during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

Young litter pickers helped out in Old Town during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Young litter pickers helped out in Old Town during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

Councillor Peter Hebden rolled up his sleeves during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Councillor Peter Hebden rolled up his sleeves during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

Councillor Helen Quenet helped lead the Millwards clean up during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Councillor Helen Quenet helped lead the Millwards clean up during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

Volunteers in Travellers Lane during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Volunteers in Travellers Lane during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

Hatfield Library did their bit during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Hatfield Library did their bit during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

You may also want to watch:

Councillor Duncan Bell and his team cleared Dragon Road during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Councillor Duncan Bell and his team cleared Dragon Road during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

Ed Boulton and Caron Juggins clearing the undergrowth at Deerswood during Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Ed Boulton and Caron Juggins clearing the undergrowth at Deerswood during Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied

Thirteen volunteers turned out for the French Horn Lane area litter pick during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied Thirteen volunteers turned out for the French Horn Lane area litter pick during the Clean Up Hatfield spring campaign. Picture: supplied