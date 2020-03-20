Advanced search

Clean Up Hatfield finds TV, fire extinguisher and Asda trolleys in latest litter pick

PUBLISHED: 09:00 21 March 2020

Beverage conatiners picked up in Hatfield. Picture: J Fisher.

Beverage conatiners picked up in Hatfield. Picture: J Fisher.

Six groups of volunteers from across Hatfield took part in a litter pick last Saturday.

More of the bags on St Albans Way. Picture: David Hurle.More of the bags on St Albans Way. Picture: David Hurle.

Clean up Hatfield’s Marian Hurle said “Going forward, I would ask everyone in the town to check the area near their house and keep it free of litter.

“Once one person takes the initiative, neighbours will often do the same and the whole area starts to look better”.

Sustrans and Welhat Cycling cleaned up Alban Way for two hours and cleared 60 bags of rubbish including a TV, bikes and a fire extinguisher.

The 60 bags of rubbish collected along the Alban Way Picture: David Hurle.The 60 bags of rubbish collected along the Alban Way Picture: David Hurle.

St Luke’s church organised a great clean up around their area and put all the rubbish collected into an Asda trolley (one of many abandoned around the town).

Sadly only one school could take part, Bishops Hatfield Girls who went out and sorted Woods Avenue.

Clean Up Hatfield has been running for five years now, and was founded by volunteers Marian Hurle and Cathy Roe, with backing from the Love Welwyn Hatfield project and Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council who provide equipment.

The rest of the big clean up of the town have since been cancelled.

