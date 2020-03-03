Advanced search

Clean Up Hatfield announces new litter picks

PUBLISHED: 16:56 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 03 March 2020

Clean Up Hatfield will organise a week of action from March 14 to March 21. Picture: WHCVS.

Clean Up Hatfield will organise a week of action from March 14 to March 21. Picture: WHCVS.

Archant

New litter picks have been announced by Clean Up Hatfield for March.

Campaign organisers, Marian Hurle and Cathy Roe, are busy allocating streets, raising awareness and forming teams to tackle the towns rubbish problem.

Local charity Welwyn Hatfield Community and Voluntary Service (WHCVS) volunteer Maria Prisciandaro, who will be joining the campaign, said: "I enjoy the fresh air and friendships while walking.

"It is rewarding to make it nicer for everyone and I hope to inspire others to take care of their streets too.

You may also want to watch:

"Friendship, exercise, fresh air and doing something worth while are all great reasons to get involved."

Hatfield Clean Up runs twice a year and, in addition, WHCVS have regular groups that go out and brighten community spaces throughout the year with Affinity Water, Sustrans, Welwyn Hatfield Day Services, Hatfield Library, amongst other businesses and groups.

The Hatfield campaign week starts on Saturday, March 14 and runs to Saturday, March 21.

Clean Up WGC also have litter picks as part of its big spring clean in WGC on March 21 and 22.

For more information on these two groups, please contact Cheryl Horton at C.horton@whcvs.org.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three cases of coronavirus confirmed in Hertfordshire

Three Hertfordshire residents have tested positive for coronavirus as of Sunday, March 1. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Why does NHS England only specify the county and not a town?

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Harpenden surgery confirms coronavirus

Multiple coronavirus cases have now been confirmed in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Clean Up Hatfield announces new litter picks

Clean Up Hatfield will organise a week of action from March 14 to March 21. Picture: WHCVS.

Hundreds of pounds stolen from Welwyn Garden City newsagents by man ‘in possession of a gun’

The police at the scene this morning. Picture: Jacqueline Rose

Goals galore and entertainment by the bucket load despite extensive washout

Blacksmiths of the Herts Ad Sunday League Premier Division, 2019-2020. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Title hopes all but over for Potters Bar but heavy defeat fails to tell the whole story

Ed Seaman was named Potters Bars man of the match against Wapping. Picture: KARYN HADDON

Isabel Hospice welcomes new CEO

Helen Glenister - Isabel Hospice CEO. Picture: Joe Graham
Drive 24