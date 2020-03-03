Clean Up Hatfield announces new litter picks

Clean Up Hatfield will organise a week of action from March 14 to March 21. Picture: WHCVS. Archant

New litter picks have been announced by Clean Up Hatfield for March.

Campaign organisers, Marian Hurle and Cathy Roe, are busy allocating streets, raising awareness and forming teams to tackle the towns rubbish problem.

Local charity Welwyn Hatfield Community and Voluntary Service (WHCVS) volunteer Maria Prisciandaro, who will be joining the campaign, said: "I enjoy the fresh air and friendships while walking.

"It is rewarding to make it nicer for everyone and I hope to inspire others to take care of their streets too.

"Friendship, exercise, fresh air and doing something worth while are all great reasons to get involved."

Hatfield Clean Up runs twice a year and, in addition, WHCVS have regular groups that go out and brighten community spaces throughout the year with Affinity Water, Sustrans, Welwyn Hatfield Day Services, Hatfield Library, amongst other businesses and groups.

The Hatfield campaign week starts on Saturday, March 14 and runs to Saturday, March 21.

Clean Up WGC also have litter picks as part of its big spring clean in WGC on March 21 and 22.

For more information on these two groups, please contact Cheryl Horton at C.horton@whcvs.org.uk.