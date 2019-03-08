Nearly 250 litter bags picked by Clean Up Hatfield in a week

St Philip Howard pupils cleaning up. Picture: S Gajar. Archant

Nearly 250 bags of litter were picked up by Clean Up Hatfield from September 30 to October 6.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Affinty Water pick up piles of rubbish as part of the Clean Up Hatfield autumn campaign. Picture: Affinity Water. Affinty Water pick up piles of rubbish as part of the Clean Up Hatfield autumn campaign. Picture: Affinity Water.

The Hatfield group saw a record number of 25 groups and 142 volunteers turn out for its Autumn campaign.

Hatfield Community Free School, Bishops Hatfield and Onslow St Audreys pupils also took part, and excluding the litter-picking from schools, 247 bags were collected.

You may also want to watch:

Joint library manager Jackie Green reported that she could only find half a bag of litter in the vicinity of the library.

Lesley Lilley before her litter pick. Picture: M Hurle. Lesley Lilley before her litter pick. Picture: M Hurle.

Anna from Affinity Water said: "What a cracking afternoon we had. We enjoyed it so much."

There will be another campaign in the spring, so look out for more updates via the Clean Up Hatfield Twitter feed or email marianhurle@gmail.com.

If anyone wants to help in the meantime the Love Welwyn Hatfield group does regular litter picks in the town so please contact: c.horton@whcvs.org.uk.