Film poster stall owners move from Hitchin to Hatfield market for better trade

Movies 4 walls sells posters at Hatfield Town Centre Market. Picture: Supplied by Jennie Croft Archant

A couple has moved their business to Hatfield after originally setting up a stall at Hitchin Market.

During lockdown Jennie Croft set up a website selling film posters and prints called Movies 4 Walls with her partner, Martin Holleran, from their Potters Bar home.

Jennie said they are both very interested in film, and after having far less to do as an English teacher at Nicholas Breakspear in St Albans, she and Martin, a tutor, were looking for a project.

She said: “We started initially at Hitchin Market for four weeks, a few months ago, but there wasn’t much interest.

“So we came to Hatfield and it varies week to week, but there have been a lot more conversations with people coming up saying ‘well this is something new’.”

Jennie thinks that it has also helped that a lot of people in Hatfield are interested in classic movies.

“Some people are looking for a certain film and it can be scarce and hard to find.

“Like one guy was looking for the Great Escape and would like to take it home for his dad as a present.”

She added: “It’s also great having the stall as you have more contacts in person, and maybe you don’t make a sale that day but someone leaves their contact details and you can find what they’re looking for later.”

However Jennie will probably not be working much longer at the stall in the early mornings, as she is due to have a baby in November.

“I’m pretty good considering its not far from my due date.

“I would say soon I will pretty much miss it anyway and when I can’t go Martin can take his daughter and she helps out a lot.”

They are also really hoping that there is a Christmas rush, as people think about presents and movies for this time of year – such as Die Hard.

Movies 4 Walls also does memorabilia and has photos from Star Wars, which was part-filmed nearby at Elstree Studios, and Harry Potter, filmed at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden.

It also has some signed Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and Batman Forever posters.

Hatfield Town Centre general market is on Wednesday and Saturday every week from 8am to 4pm with a farmers market once a month at the beginning of each month.

For more see here movies4walls.co.uk.