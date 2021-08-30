Tewin welcomes back Classics to Upper Green

Published: 7:20 AM August 30, 2021

The much-loved Classic Car & Car Craft Show has made its long-awaited return to Tewin for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The Tewin Classic Car & Car Craft Show returned in 2021. - Credit: FoT

After listening carefully to the Government's roadmap out of Covid, the Friends of Tewin Committee made the brave decision to plan for the show to return for 2021, with the event scheduled for mid-August.

The Tewin Classic Car & Car Craft Show returned in 2021. - Credit: FoT

They had no knowledge of the response they would receive from classic car owners but hoped that their loyal supporters wouldn't let them down.

The Tewin Classic Car & Car Craft Show returned in 2021. - Credit: FoT

They needn't have worried, as by the middle of July they had reached 400 entries and had to close. Requests still came in though so, as in previous years, the Classic overflow area was opened for anyone arriving without a ticket in the hope of getting onto the showground as the day progressed.

The Tewin Classic Car & Car Craft Show returned in 2021. - Credit: FoT

Cars arrived from as far afield as Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and Lancashire.

You may also want to watch:

A committee spokesperson said: “It was a risky decision to launch the show in May, and as the months went on and infection numbers increased, we did wonder if it would actually take place.

"However, with the vaccination programme working well, and the added bonus of Grange of Hatfield’s Aston Martin and McLaren offering their sponsorship again this year, our spirits rose.

The Tewin Classic Car & Car Craft Show returned in 2021. - Credit: FoT

"The other concern was, of course, the weather which, in the end turned out better than expected with only a couple of showers, which did send some of our ‘less waterproof’ classics home a bit earlier than expected but we are absolutely delighted with the support we have received this year."

The spokesperson added: "As we have said before, we must not forget to thank the general public who turned up on the day to enjoy the spectacle of the cars, soak up the atmosphere and enjoy the delights of the food outlets, the homemade cakes, and the craft stalls too, who bring an added dimension to the show.

"A special mention must also go to all our volunteer marshals who gave up their time on Sunday to help the Friends of Tewin Committee with the tasks of setting up the marquees, getting the cars safely into the show-ground, the public car parks and keeping the traffic flowing smoothly through Tewin village. A big thank you to you all.”