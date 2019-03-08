Classic Car and Vintage Day returns to Mill Green

The Classic Car and Vintage Day returns to Mill Green this Sunday. Picture: supplied Archant

Experience a nostalgia-filled day of classic cars and all things vintage and retro at Mill Green Museum this Sunday.

The event will feature 20 classic cars.

The annual Classic Car and Vintage Day runs from 12-5pm, entry is £5 for adults - which includes entry to the Mill and Museum - and free for children aged 16 and under.

Among the stunning collection of classic cars on show will be a Mustang Fastback, Singer Gazelle 111c, Singer Le Mans Speed Special, Riley Falcon Special and an Austin Swallow. A total of 20 classic cars will be on display.

There will be live music provided by Lianna Haynes, and JiveSwing will entertain visitors with their energetic Lindy Hop demonstrations, with swinging sounds courtesy of Jeep Jump Jive's 1942 Ford Willy.

Visitors will be able to get a retro vintage hair makeover, vintage dresses and more.

Councillor Terry Mitchinson, Executive Member for Culture, Leisure and Communications, said: "Don your best vintage gear and head to Mill Green this Sunday for one of the biggest and best events that the museum holds.

"It's the perfect way to spend your Sunday with friends and family, with something for everyone to enjoy - from live music performances to vintage stalls to Mill Green's famous cream teas."

Attendees are encouraged to get public transport or car share where possible as parking spaces at the museum are limited.