Man arrested and suspected class A drugs seized in Welwyn Garden City

The approximately 200 wraps of class A drugs seized in Welwyn Grden City. Picture: Herts police Archant

Approximately 200 wraps of suspected class A drugs were seized by Herts police after stopping a vehicle in Welwyn Garden City this week.

A 25-year-old man from Luton has been arrested possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

On Thursday October 1 Operation Scorpion, a team of officers tackling acquisitive crime, stopped a car in Woodhall Lane.

Under the Section 23 Misuse of Drugs Act, they carried out a search and around 200 wraps of suspected class A drugs in the car.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

A search of the man’s home was also carried out, resulting in a Taser and cannabis also being seized.

The man was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis and a firearm.

He has been released under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

PC Angela Wilcox, from Operation Scorpion, said: “I hope this result gives peace of mind to Welwyn Garden City residents that we do all we can to disrupt the local drugs trade.

“No one should have to put up with this kind of behaviour in their neighbourhood. I would urge the public to keep reporting information to us. We will not be complacent; our goal continues to be removing criminals from your streets and keeping you safe.”

If you have information about suspected drug use or drug dealing in Welwyn Hatfield, you can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.