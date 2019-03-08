Six arrested, drugs seized in police raid at block of flats in Hatfield

Six people have been arrested after a drugs raid in Hatfield yesterday and the property has been made the subject of a closure order.

More than one hundred wraps of drugs, suspected to be heroin and crack cocaine, were seized by police.

A warrant was executed at a flat in Clarkson Court by officers from the Operation Scorpion Team, a specialist unit that tackles acquisitive crime such as burglaries, robberies and drug offences.

The team were also assisted by officers from the armed policing unit.

Detective Sergeant Christopher Ross from the Welwyn Hatfield Local Crime Unit said: “The warrant was carried out in response to concerns from residents about suspected drug use in the Parkhouse Court area.

“The Safer Neighbourhood Team had been conducting high-visibility patrols in the area and we were able to obtain a warrant to take further action.

“Yesterday, our officers seized over a hundred wraps of drugs, suspected to be both heroin and crack cocaine.

“A closure order has now been secured on the property under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

“This means that no one can enter the flat for three months and if they do breach the order, they can be arrested.”

Welwyn Hatfield Chief Inspector Tannis Perks said: “I hope that these arrests send out a clear message to residents that we will not tolerate drug crime in Welwyn Hatfield and we will always listen to any concerns you might have about drug activity.

“We know many people who take drugs also commit other types of crime too, including residential burglary, to feed their habits, so these arrests are particularly significant.

“I would like to thank those residents who have got in touch to report their concerns and I would encourage you to continue doing this.

“The public are our eyes and ears and the information you hold may be the missing piece of the puzzle that enables us to carry out further action.”

If you are concerned about drug use in Welwyn Hatfield or have information, you can report it online at https://www.herts.police.uk/Report.

Alternatively, you can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

The following people were arrested:

• A 33-year-old woman from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a firearm (a Taser) and permitting a premises to be used for supplying drugs.

• A 20-year-old man of no fixed abode has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm (a Taser).

• A 17-year-old boy from Hatfield has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm (a Taser).

• A 23-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a firearm (a Taser).

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The following people have since been charged:

• Akim Fashanu, 20, of Langham Road, Edgware, has been charged with possession of a class B drug (cannabis). He has been bailed and will appear at St Albans Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 10.

• A 17-year-old boy from Edgware has been charged with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply. He has been bailed and will appear at St Albans Youth Court on Wednesday, April 10.