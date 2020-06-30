News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Criminal damage to Hatfield taxi sparks CCTV appeal

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:29 PM June 30, 2020    Updated: 9:10 PM November 3, 2020
Police would like to trace the people pictured following the criminal damage of a van in Hatfield. P

Police would like to trace the people pictured following the criminal damage of a van in Hatfield. Picture; Herts police - Credit: Archant

CCTV images have been released following the criminal damage of a taxi in Hatfield.

At around 12.15am on Monday, June 22, a grey Toyota Avensis taxi was damaged in Clarke’s Road.

Officers would like to identify the people in the pictures as they were in the area at the time, and could assist with enquiries.

PC Mike Thomas, who is investigating, said: “Unfortunately the CCTV images are not the clearest, but I am hoping that they may jog memories or may look familiar to someone who knows them or who saw them in the Hatfield area.

“If you have information which could help I can be contacted can be contacted directly via email at michael.thomas@herts.pnn.police.uk.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call our non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/48578/20.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

