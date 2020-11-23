Mum of two had to use a kettle to heat a bath for a month after housing association cancelled maintenance appointments

The lack of heating has created mould at Parkhouse Court in Hatfield. Picture: Supplied Archant

After a housing association’s contractors repeatedly cancelled its maintenance appointments, a mum of two was left with no hot water or heating.

The mum of a four-year-old and a two-year-old, had to boil the kettle and walk through her flat numerous times to fill the bath for more than a month after Clarion and its contractor Robert Heath did not make the necessary repairs.

She explained that going back and forth through the Parkhouse Court flat in Hatfield with hot water was “incredibly dangerous” and she had to wrap her kids up with more layers in bed just to keep them warmer.

“When I tried to contact clarion to get through to their complaints team, the woman on the phone refused to let me open a case as she did not believe Clarion were responsible for the issue.

“It’s been the worst month and it just keeps getting worse and worse as the weather gets colder, I have to keep the windows closed as it’s so cold so there’s no air circulation, which has resulted in mould in our flat that has actually covered our daughters toys in the living room.”

She was not alone in experiencing this issue with another resident getting in touch with the WHT to air their grievances.

This separate Clarion tenant was waiting for less time – more than a week – but this also left her with deep emotional distress and very cold.

She said: “So far I have had to contend with no running water, or gas supply for five days meaning my children cannot use the toilet, clean themselves, brush their teeth or keep warm. Cooking is not possible, therefore it is a struggle to keep healthy in the midst of a pandemic where it is imperative.”

To these issues, a Clarion spokesman explained: “We apologise that it has taken longer than it should have to resolve the heating and hot water issue. This is not the standard of service we expect to provide to our residents.

“Whilst we are pleased the heating and hot water is now in full working order, we do appreciate the inconvenience it will have caused. Keeping our residents safe and comfortable is our top priority and we will be investigating the reasons for the delay to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

A landlord is required to provide you with reliable heating and hot water. For more on their responsibilities see here gov.uk/private-renting/repairs.