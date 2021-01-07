Will you be clapping outside your house this evening?

Published: 2:58 PM January 7, 2021

Will be be taking part in 'Clap for heroes' today? - Credit: Lisa Fotios from Pexels

With lockdown 3.0 underway due to a new variant of COVID-19, the original creator of 'Clap for Carers' has brought back the idea under a new name: 'Clap for Heroes'.

In spring last year, people across the country gathered on their doorsteps at 8pm each Thursday night to applaud NHS key workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

Founder Annemarie Plas tweeted yesterday - in a tweet which has since been deleted - that the 'Clap for Heroes' would include "teachers, home-schooling parents and those who shield", as well as anyone else helping others.

Last year, Knebworth House lit up in blue in support of the NHS, while families came out in droves clapping and cheering for our carers. Some even took to blasting music at 8pm every Thursday.

If you are taking part in the 'Clap for Heroes' tonight at 8pm, please send pictures and videos to news@whtimes.co.uk for a chance to be featured in the Welwyn Hatfield Times.