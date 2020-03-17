Hatfield, Letchworth, Royston and Stevenage cinemas closed due to new coronavirus guidelines

Odeon cinema at Hatfield's Galleria shopping centre. Picture: Google Streetview Google Streetview

In line with the Government’s advice to avoid social gatherings, Hatfield, Letchworth, Royston and Stevenage cinemas have announced closures.

The Broadway cinema, Letchworth Area Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO The Broadway cinema, Letchworth Area Guide. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Odeon cinema in Hatfield will be closed from today due to the latest coronavirus guidelines.

Odeon said on twitter that all its cinemas will shut for the foreseeable future, which includes the branch at The Galleria.

“If you have pre-booked tickets online these will be refunded automatically,” it said.

Royston Picture Palace and Letchworth’s Broadway Cinema and Theatre are both also closed with immediate effect.

Cineworld Stevenage will close tomorrow. Picture: Supplied by Cineworld PR. Cineworld Stevenage will close tomorrow. Picture: Supplied by Cineworld PR.

The Picture Palace said on Facebook, “We do not want to endanger the health of our staff, volunteers or customers or speed the spread of the disease in our area.”

The Broadway said: “We are so sorry but our priority is to keep our loyal customers safe.”

Cineworld, which operates in Stevenage, is also due to close tomorrow.

Odyssey Cinema pictured in Wendy Turner's A-Z of St Albans guide. Picture: Ray Wilkinson Odyssey Cinema pictured in Wendy Turner's A-Z of St Albans guide. Picture: Ray Wilkinson

But Campus West in Welwyn Garden City has said it will still stay open for now.

Similarly, the Odyssey in St Albans had opted for business as usual unless its advised otherwise.

All tickets bought in advance are refundable, and cinema goers are advised to get in touch with customer service.