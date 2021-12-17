News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Isabel Hospice offers a home for unwanted Christmas presents and can recycle your tree

Matt Adams

Published: 3:17 PM December 17, 2021
Isabel Hospice can recycle your old Christmas tree.

Were the tartan slippers or nose-hair clippers not exactly what you were hoping for this Christmas? If so, Isabel Hospice is hoping to turn your unwanted festive gifts into a cash boost that could make a difference to its services.

They can be sold in their high street shops and on their Ebay store to raise money to help to treat patients through their three hospices.

It’s estimated that people in the UK will receive almost 60 million unwanted gifts – at a cost of £380 million. More than half of the 2,000 people surveyed in a recent YouGov poll said they receive at least one unwanted gift per year at Christmas, with bath products being the most popular.

For more information visit: www.isabelhospice.org.uk/donating-goods

When it’s time to take the decorations down, Isabel Hospice can pick up your Christmas tree from your door for a suggested donation and recycle it in an environmentally friendly way. 

You can sign up at isabelhospice.org.uk and are asked to make a donation to the charity in return. 

Last Christmas your donations raised a tree-mendous £15,000 and more than 850 residents signed up - with the mammoth task of collecting the trees undertaken by a community partnership of businesses donating their time, manpower, vehicles, and equipment.

This year, the Isabel Hospice Christmas Tree Recycling scheme is back and has grown to cover its full patch across eastern Hertfordshire. The scheme's collections are taking place in the following postcodes: AL6, AL7 1, AL7 2, AL7 3, AL7 4, AL8, AL9, AL10 0, AL10 8, AL10 9, SG2 7, SG3 6, SG9, SG10, SG11, SG12 0, SG12 7, SG12 8, SG12 9, SG13 7, SG13 8 and SG14.

In the post Christmas clean up, it is an environmentally friendly way of disposing of your tree as they chip all of the donations and recycle them as animal bedding or turn them into compost.

The charity is also looking for volunteers to help with distributing leaflets, posters, and visiting tree retailers. So if you can help, even for just a couple of hours, please get in touch by calling 01707 382500.

You can register your tree to be collected between January 7-11 2022.

